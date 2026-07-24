Kumki elephants bring hope to tribal farmers of Manyam district in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI/PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: In a major step to mitigate the growing human-elephant conflict along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has deployed two trained Kumki elephants from Chittoor district to Parvathipuram-Manyam district, offering fresh hope to tribal farmers who have endured crop losses and repeated elephant incursions for nearly two decades.

The move follows directions from Deputy Chief Minister and Forests Minister Pawan Kalyan, who has been closely monitoring the escalating conflict in the northern forest divisions. The trained Kumki elephants, Jayanth and Abhimanyu, left the Forest Department’s Kumki Elephant Training Centre at Musalamadugu near Palamaner on Thursday in specially designed elephant carriers and are expected to reach the newly established Gutchimi Elephant Holding Area in Seethanagaram mandal by Friday night or Saturday morning.

Forest officials said the deployment is aimed at safely driving wild elephant herds away from villages and agricultural fields into forest areas using scientific and non-invasive methods. Kumki elephants are specially trained captive elephants used in wildlife management operations to guide, herd and, when necessary, assist in rescue and conflict mitigation exercises.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Divisional Forest Officer G Subba Raj said the Kumki elephants would support frontline forest staff in driving operations and help minimise risks to both people and wildlife.

“The trained Kumki elephants will play a crucial role in guiding wild elephant herds away from human habitations and agricultural lands back into forest areas,” he said.