Kumki elephants bring hope to tribal farmers of Manyam district in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI/PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: In a major step to mitigate the growing human-elephant conflict along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has deployed two trained Kumki elephants from Chittoor district to Parvathipuram-Manyam district, offering fresh hope to tribal farmers who have endured crop losses and repeated elephant incursions for nearly two decades.
The move follows directions from Deputy Chief Minister and Forests Minister Pawan Kalyan, who has been closely monitoring the escalating conflict in the northern forest divisions. The trained Kumki elephants, Jayanth and Abhimanyu, left the Forest Department’s Kumki Elephant Training Centre at Musalamadugu near Palamaner on Thursday in specially designed elephant carriers and are expected to reach the newly established Gutchimi Elephant Holding Area in Seethanagaram mandal by Friday night or Saturday morning.
Forest officials said the deployment is aimed at safely driving wild elephant herds away from villages and agricultural fields into forest areas using scientific and non-invasive methods. Kumki elephants are specially trained captive elephants used in wildlife management operations to guide, herd and, when necessary, assist in rescue and conflict mitigation exercises.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Divisional Forest Officer G Subba Raj said the Kumki elephants would support frontline forest staff in driving operations and help minimise risks to both people and wildlife.
“The trained Kumki elephants will play a crucial role in guiding wild elephant herds away from human habitations and agricultural lands back into forest areas,” he said.
The Vizianagaram district has witnessed increasing movement of wild elephant herds migrating across the interstate forest landscape from Odisha. At present, one herd comprising eight elephants, including five juveniles and calves, is roaming near Karada village in Bobbili mandalof Vizianagaram district, while another herd of four elephants has been sighted near Ghanasara village in Bhamini mandal of Parvathipuram-Manyam district.
The recurring elephant incursions have severely affected tribal communities in the Parvathipuram and Seethampeta agency areas, damaging crops such as paddy, banana, cocoa, oil palm, sugarcane and vegetables besides posing a constant threat to human life.
According to Forest Department data, wild elephants have damaged crops spread over nearly 3,600 acres since 2017, prompting the government to disburse around Rs 2.8 crore as compensation to affected farmers. At least 13 people, including two elephant trackers, have lost their lives in elephant attacks during the period.