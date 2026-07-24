Quantum Computing, AI must drive growth: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence should serve as key drivers of development. He stated that recognising Quantum Computing as the technology of the future, the Andhra Pradesh Government is establishing the Amaravati Quantum Valley.

The Chief Minister said that the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre is expected to become operational by December this year and noted that quantum testing facilities have already commenced operations in Andhra Pradesh.

A delegation from Quantinuum, a global full-stack quantum computing company led by its CEO Rajeeb Hazra, called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Thursday. During the meeting, they discussed strategic partnerships to develop Amaravati Quantum Valley into a global hub for quantum innovation, advanced research and cutting-edge technology development.

The Quantinuum CEO expressed the company’s interest in partnering with Andhra Pradesh to build a world-class quantum ecosystem aligned with India’s National Quantum Mission. The discussions focused on collaboration in quantum skill development, AI-enabled quantum applications, advanced computing research, startup incubation and emerging technologies.

The Chief Minister said that Amaravati is an ideal destination for quantum research and innovation. Representatives of Quantinuum informed the Chief Minister that the company is prepared to collaborate with Andhra Pradesh across the entire quantum value chain, including quantum computer hardware manufacturing as well as quantum algorithms and software development.

Quantinuum vice president Sitaramakrishna, Amaravati Quantum Mission Director C.V. Sridhar and others were present.