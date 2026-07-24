Rice at reduced prices at special outlets in Andhra Pradesh from August 1

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief to consumers hit by rising rice prices, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to make commonly consumed varieties of rice available at reduced prices from August 1. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced the decision after holding discussions with representatives of the Rice Millers Association at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Thursday.

The initiative aims to ease the burden on households affected by the sharp increase in rice prices over the past few months. Under the new arrangement, super fine rice varieties such as BPT and KNM, which are currently retailing between Rs 62 and Rs 68 per kg, will be sold at Rs 52 per kg. Grade-1 raw rice, presently priced between Rs 55 and Rs 58 per kg, will made available at Rs 50 per kg.

The minister said the Rice Millers Association has agreed to sell the rice at the revised prices through nearly 500 rice mill outlets across the State. The rice will be available at 130 special outlets in Rythu Bazars, enabling consumers from both urban and rural areas to benefit from the initiative.