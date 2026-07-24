Untreated waste pollutes Gosthani Canal in West Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Gosthani Canal, a major water source serving several villages in West Godavari district, is facing severe pollution due to the continuous discharge of untreated sewage, solid waste and poultry waste into its waters.

The canal originates from the Narsapur Canal near Kakaraparru in Peravali mandal of East Godavari district and flows nearly 60 km through Velivennu, Satyavada, Tanuku, Velpuru, Kavalipuram, Penumantra, Veeravasaram and Bhimavaram before joining the sea near Kalipatnam.

Residents allege that drainage outlets from Tanuku and nearby urban areas have been connected directly to the canal, contaminating water used for domestic and agricultural purposes.

In some stretches, even toilet waste is reportedly discharged into the canal, raising health concerns in villages along its course.

Ironically, despite the proximity of the Godavari River and irrigation canals, many Tanuku residents continue to depend on drinking water sold by the private plants while awaiting completion of the Godavari drinking water supply project.

Municipal authorities say measures are being initiated to curb pollution. Tanuku Municipal In-charge Deputy Executive Engineer K. Eswara Reddy said all drainage outlets flowing into the canal would be diverted through a main drain to Mandapaka Madugu.

A 10.7 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant has been proposed to treat wastewater before its discharge. The government has sanctioned `7 crore for land acquisition for the project, which is expected to provide a permanent solution.

Tanuku MLA Arimilli Radhakrishna said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have reviewed the canal pollution issue, and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has also taken note of it. He said the Gosthani Canal would be cleaned and restored before the Godavari Pushkarams.