4,520 MSMEs shut in Andhra since 2024-25: Centre

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has witnessed the closure of 4,520 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) since the start of the 2024-25 financial year, with nearly 48,477 workers losing their jobs, according to data placed before the Lok Sabha by the Union Ministry of MSMEs.

Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje said that 26.33 lakh MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh had registered on the Udyam Registration Portal and the Udyam Assist Platform since 2024-25, as of June 30, 2026.

The Ministry said 4,520 registered MSMEs had been closed during the period, with 48,477 people employed in these units losing their livelihoods.

The year-wise data shows that 1,401 MSMEs shut down in 2024-25, including 1,388 micro enterprises and 13 small enterprises. In 2025-26, closures rose sharply to 2,407 units, comprising 2,397 micro enterprises and 10 small enterprises.

During the first three months of 2026-27, up to June 30, another 712 MSMEs ceased operations, including 706 micro and six small enterprises. No medium enterprises were reported to have shut down during the period.