Andhra aims to be India’s top climate action State

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming its commitment to environmental stewardship and economic sustainability, the government has declared its ambition to become India’s top State in climate action, energy conservation, and sustainable development.

Unveiling a joint report prepared by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), under the Ministry of Power, and the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set an overarching goal to drive 12 per cent economic growth powered by green energy, energy efficiency, and water conservation.

The Chief Secretary said energy efficiency can contribute nearly 40% towards combating climate change and expressed confidence that the Centre-State partnership would become a national model for achieving India’s climate commitments and sustainable development goals.

He said AP will implement energy-efficient technologies developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), EESL and Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) across municipal administration, development, MSMEs and welfare institutions. AP has 21,457 MW of installed power capacity, with renewable energy accounting for 37%. The State plans to increase its green cover from 30% to 37% by 2030 and 50% by 2047.