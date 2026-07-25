Andhra BJP chief accuses Opposition of politicising NEET issue

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Andhra Pradesh chief spokesperson Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana on Friday alleged that certain political parties and organisations were using the NEET issue to indulge in ‘anti-national politics’ under the guise of student protests in New Delhi.

He said the NDA government was fully committed to protecting students’ interests and had acted swiftly to address irregularities in the examination process.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada’s party office, Jayaprakash Narayana said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had already expressed regret over the NEET question paper leak and assured that a re-examination would be conducted if necessary to ensure that no student suffered injustice.

He added that the Centre was introducing reforms to enhance transparency in examinations, including plans to move towards computer-based testing, and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that those responsible for the leak would face stringent action. He also said fast-track courts had been set up to expedite the investigation.