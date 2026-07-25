Andhra holds mega parent-teacher meetings to strengthen school-parent partnership

GUNTUR/BAPATLA/VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the vital triad of parents, teachers, and government in shaping the future of students, the State government conducted the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM 4.0) on a grand scale across undivided Krishna and Guntur districts on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, alongside key state ministers, district collectors, and legislators, spearheaded the events in various districts.

In Guntur, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar addressed parents at the Government Junior College, highlighting that the state allocates nearly 11% of its annual budget-over Rs 30,000 crore-to education. Tracing his own roots back to a government school, Pemmasani noted that comprehensive reforms introduced under HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, including the LEAP (Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh) app, centralised star-rating systems, and digital learning, have dramatically boosted public trust.

“In an era where both parents often work to sustain their families, PTMs offer an invaluable platform to monitor a child’s academic, physical, and behavioural progress,” Pemmasani said. He added that due to systemic overhauls, transparent online teacher transfers, and the recruitment of 16,000 teachers through Mega DSC, over one lakh students have migrated back from private institutions to government schools.