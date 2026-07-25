Andhra holds mega parent-teacher meetings to strengthen school-parent partnership

GUNTUR/BAPATLA/VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the vital triad of parents, teachers, and government in shaping the future of students, the State government conducted the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM 4.0) on a grand scale across undivided Krishna and Guntur districts on Friday.
Union Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, alongside key state ministers, district collectors, and legislators, spearheaded the events in various districts.
In Guntur, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar addressed parents at the Government Junior College, highlighting that the state allocates nearly 11% of its annual budget-over Rs 30,000 crore-to education. Tracing his own roots back to a government school, Pemmasani noted that comprehensive reforms introduced under HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, including the LEAP (Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh) app, centralised star-rating systems, and digital learning, have dramatically boosted public trust.
“In an era where both parents often work to sustain their families, PTMs offer an invaluable platform to monitor a child’s academic, physical, and behavioural progress,” Pemmasani said. He added that due to systemic overhauls, transparent online teacher transfers, and the recruitment of 16,000 teachers through Mega DSC, over one lakh students have migrated back from private institutions to government schools.
He urged every parent to download the LEAP app to track their children’s learning outcomes in real-time.
Guntur East MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed added that under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, the state is rapidly transforming into a global knowledge hub.
At Peteeru in Bapatla district, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, along with District Collector Vinod Kumar V, launched the Donor App to facilitate public and NRI contributions toward school infrastructure.
Anagani reaffirmed that financial assistance under Thalliki Vandanam is being disbursed to every eligible child in a household. The leaders felicitated students who won medals in Karra Samu and participated in Good Touch - Bad Touch awareness session conducted by the Shakti Team.
Meanwhile, in NTR District’s Jaggayyapet, Collector Dr G. Laxmi Shah and MLA Sriram Rajagopal (Tatayya) inspected science labs, sports facilities, and holistic progress cards at the Gentela Venkata Jogayya ZP High School. In Palnadu district, Government Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu and Collector Kritika Shukla inaugurated a new girls’ hostel building constructed under Samagra Shiksha at Epuru KGBV.
Schools organised No Bag Day activities, Matru Vandanam ceremonies where students sought their mothers’ blessings, tug-of-war, rangoli competitions, and community mid-day meals under the Dokka Seethamma scheme. The programmes reinforced government’s focus on strengthening school education ecosystem.