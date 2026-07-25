CCEA clears Rs 1,264 crore Ballari-Guntakal railway project in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to augment rail infrastructure and regional logistics, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the construction of 3rd and 4th railway lines on the key Ballari–Guntakal section spanning Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs 1,264 crore.

Developing the project under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Indian Railways aims to enhance multi-modal connectivity, boost freight movement, and improve operational efficiency across the region. The project covers three districts across both States, adding roughly 46 kilometres to the existing rail network and directly improving transit for nearly 7 lakh residents across 99 villages.

Welcoming the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the project will strengthen connectivity and logistics, improve passenger mobility, reduce congestion, and foster new economic opportunities while linking critical cultural and tourist hubs like the historic Ballari Fort and Sri Kumara Swamy Temple.

The Ballari-Guntakal stretch serves as a vital corridor for moving essential commodities, including iron ore, dolomite, limestone, coal, steel, fertilisers, and food grains. Officials estimate that the capacity augmentation will generate an additional freight traffic capacity of 16.22 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA).

Beyond commercial efficiency, the project carries significant environmental benefits. By shifting freight traffic to energy-efficient rail networks, the expansion is expected to save 1.32 crore liters of imported diesel fuel and cut carbon emissions by 6.67 crore kg an environmental impact equivalent to planting 27 lakh trees.

Railway officials noted that the capacity boost will significantly relieve route bottlenecks, ensure train punctuality, and generate substantial local employment opportunities aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.