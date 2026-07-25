Centre aims to transform India Post into world-class service organisation: Minister Pemmasani

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the Centre’s mission is to transform India Post into a world-class service organisation, noting that revolutionary reforms have been introduced in the postal sector over the past two years through technology, leadership, and employee dedication.
Speaking after inaugurating the newly modernised Kottapeta and Chandramouli Nagar sub-post offices in Guntur, Chandrasekhar emphasised that India Post is the only government system that reaches every village and household, and will play a crucial role in achieving the Viksit Bharat vision.
He said the changes implemented in the last two years are unprecedented in the past two to three decades, proving that public sector institutions can deliver global-level services when guided by the right leadership and technology.
The Minister highlighted that strengthening the postal department financially is a key priority, as higher revenues enable employee welfare, modernisation, and expansion of new services. He pointed out that postal employees have demonstrated efficiency and service orientation equal to private sector workers.
Among the reforms, he listed digital transformation, with nearly 80% of transactions in Andhra Pradesh already digital and plans to make post offices fully cashless.
In logistics, partnerships have been forged with ONDC, GeM, Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, and Patanjali, while services such as 24–48 hour parcel delivery, end-to-end tracking, SMS alerts, OTP-based delivery, and geo-tagging are being rolled out. To strengthen international services, India Post is collaborating with DHL to ensure faster global parcel delivery.
Public services have also been expanded, including Aadhaar enrolment, passport services, extended office hours, and Saturday appointments. Postal savings schemes are being promoted as safe and high-interest options, with efforts to revive dormant accounts and expand financial literacy.
Youth engagement is being encouraged through the launch of Gen-Z post offices, while corporate-level management practices are being introduced with private sector experts appointed as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.
Chandrasekhar noted that postal revenue, which previously grew by only Rs 200 crore annually, has now surged by over Rs 2,100 crore in a single year due to reforms. He concluded by stating that the government’s mission is to make India Post the most trusted, modern, and people-centric service organisation in the country, playing a pivotal role in connecting rural India to the digital economy and global markets.