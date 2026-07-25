Centre aims to transform India Post into world-class service organisation: Minister Pemmasani

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the Centre’s mission is to transform India Post into a world-class service organisation, noting that revolutionary reforms have been introduced in the postal sector over the past two years through technology, leadership, and employee dedication.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly modernised Kottapeta and Chandramouli Nagar sub-post offices in Guntur, Chandrasekhar emphasised that India Post is the only government system that reaches every village and household, and will play a crucial role in achieving the Viksit Bharat vision.

He said the changes implemented in the last two years are unprecedented in the past two to three decades, proving that public sector institutions can deliver global-level services when guided by the right leadership and technology.

The Minister highlighted that strengthening the postal department financially is a key priority, as higher revenues enable employee welfare, modernisation, and expansion of new services. He pointed out that postal employees have demonstrated efficiency and service orientation equal to private sector workers.