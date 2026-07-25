CM Naidu to launch Project Sanjeevani today

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is rolling out a landmark digital healthcare initiative, Project Sanjeevani, aimed at transforming the way medical services are delivered and monitored across the State.
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the programme on Saturday at the Aspari Primary Health Centre in Kurnool district, covering nearly 35,000 residents in its first phase there.
Sanjeevani is designed to ensure that every citizen has a unique digital health account, consolidating their medical history, diagnostic tests, prescriptions, and treatment records.
This means that whether a patient is treated at a village health centre or referred to a district or teaching hospital, their complete medical history will be instantly accessible to doctors, eliminating delays and improving continuity of care.
The initiative has already made significant progress. Since its pilot launch in Kuppam, the system has created 10.51 lakh comprehensive health accounts and linked 10.06 lakh Ayushman Bharat accounts.
It has facilitated 3.62 lakh appointments, enabled 2.48 lakh patient consultations, distributed 14.66 lakh medicines, and conducted over 31,555 laboratory tests.
Follow-up reminders have been issued to 1.60 lakh patients, while a digital nerve centre staffed by MBBS doctors and specialists has provided services to 7,000 patients.
A key feature of Sanjeevani is its integration with the NCD 4.0 programme, which has collected health data for 2.72 crore individuals. This allows early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.
The system is also being linked with the RBSK student health programme, maternal health records, antenatal tests, and high-risk pregnancy data, ensuring comprehensive coverage across age groups.
The Minister stressed that the goal is to make the healthcare system follow the patient. “Treatment should not end with referral. Sanjeevani ensures that every step—from diagnosis to follow-up—is tracked, monitored, and delivered seamlessly,” he said.
He added that the programme will reduce problems such as missing medical reports, repeated tests, and treatment delays.
The initiative, already operational in parts of Chittoor and Markapuram districts, is now being expanded to Kurnool. With its emphasis on digital integration, real-time monitoring, and continuity of care, Sanjeevani is expected to become a cornerstone of Andhra Pradesh’s public health system, offering citizens faster, more reliable, and more transparent medical services.