CM Naidu to launch Project Sanjeevani today

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is rolling out a landmark digital healthcare initiative, Project Sanjeevani, aimed at transforming the way medical services are delivered and monitored across the State.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the programme on Saturday at the Aspari Primary Health Centre in Kurnool district, covering nearly 35,000 residents in its first phase there.

Sanjeevani is designed to ensure that every citizen has a unique digital health account, consolidating their medical history, diagnostic tests, prescriptions, and treatment records.

This means that whether a patient is treated at a village health centre or referred to a district or teaching hospital, their complete medical history will be instantly accessible to doctors, eliminating delays and improving continuity of care.

The initiative has already made significant progress. Since its pilot launch in Kuppam, the system has created 10.51 lakh comprehensive health accounts and linked 10.06 lakh Ayushman Bharat accounts.

It has facilitated 3.62 lakh appointments, enabled 2.48 lakh patient consultations, distributed 14.66 lakh medicines, and conducted over 31,555 laboratory tests.

Follow-up reminders have been issued to 1.60 lakh patients, while a digital nerve centre staffed by MBBS doctors and specialists has provided services to 7,000 patients.