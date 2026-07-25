Free travel for women not applicable in Bhogapuram e-buses

VISAKHAPATNAM: The free travel facility for women under the Stree Shakti scheme will not be applicable to the electric buses introduced for Bhogapuram International Airport connectivity, State Transport, Youth and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said on Friday. The Minister made the announcement during the launch of e-buses at the Visakha Steel City Depot. He said the airport connectivity e-bus service was launched first in Visakhapatnam.

The Minister, along with Gajuwaka MLA and TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao, inspected the newly introduced e-buses at the Visakha Steel City Depot and reviewed the facilities provided for passengers.

The 20 e-buses introduced for Bhogapuram airport connectivity are part of the 100 electric buses allotted to Visakhapatnam district under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, out of the 750 electric buses sanctioned across Andhra Pradesh. According to APSRTC, the airport service will be the country’s first airport-connectivity e-bus operation under the scheme.

Of the 20 buses allocated for the airport route, 11 have already arrived in Visakhapatnam and are stationed at the Visakha Steel City Depot. The remaining buses are expected to arrive by July 28.

The e-buses will operate on two routes, with 10 buses assigned to each route. One route will connect Gajuwaka, NAD, Gurudwara, Maddilapalem, Anandapuram, Marikivalasa and Tagarapuvalasa with Bhogapuram International Airport. The second route will run from Gajuwaka through Scindia, Railway Station, RTC Complex, Siripuram, VUDA Park, IT Hills, Marikivalasa and Tagarapuvalasa to the airport.