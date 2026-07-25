Kadapa offers free document services amid document writers' strike

KADAPA: The Registration and Stamps Department has begun providing free document preparation and data entry services at all Sub‑Registrar offices in Kadapa district to ensure uninterrupted registrations during the indefinite strike by document writers.

The State government recently issued GO Ms No. 396 proposing Registration Seva Kendras to deliver transparent, efficient and citizen‑centric services. Opposing the move, the Document Writers’ Association launched a strike on July 20, claiming the new system would affect their livelihood.

Officials said Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps held talks with the association on Thursday. Though representatives initially agreed to withdraw the strike and signed a resolution, they later reversed their decision, continuing protest, inconveniencing applicants.

To prevent disruption, department staff are preparing documents and carrying out data entry using the Public Data Entry Module. Officials stressed the services are free of cost and urged citizens not to worry, assuring that registration offices remain fully functional with staff assistance for speedy processing.