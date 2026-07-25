Kondakarla Ava set to become Andhra’s first Conservation Reserve

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh government has cleared the way for notifying Kondakarla Ava Wetland in Anakapalli district as a ‘Conservation Reserve’ under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, marking a significant step towards protecting one of the State’s most ecologically important freshwater wetlands. Once notified, it will be AP’s first Conservation Reserve.
In a Government Order issued on Friday, the Water Resources Department granted permission for the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) sought by the Forest Department for notifying the wetland as a Conservation Reserve.
The approval comes after a report submitted by the Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation), who recommended the proposal subject to safeguards protecting irrigation interests. The proposal, initiated by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), aims to conserve Kondakarla Ava, the State’s second-largest natural freshwater lake after Kolleru.
Initiative to strengthen protection against poaching & encroachments
The wetland has been identified as an important habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife. The proposed Conservation Reserve is intended to strengthen protection against poaching and encroachments while promoting regulated eco-tourism that can create livelihood opportunities for local communities.
At the same time, the government has made it clear that the notification will not alter the ownership, administrative control or statutory jurisdiction of the Water Resources Department over the lake and its irrigation infrastructure. The department will continue to exercise exclusive authority over the reservoir, feeder channels, canals, bunds, hydraulic structures and associated government land.
The order states that the operation, maintenance, modernisation and management of the reservoir will remain with the Water Resources Department. It also gives overriding priority to drinking water supply, irrigation, flood management, reservoir safety and public safety over conservation or tourism-related activities.
To safeguard the lake’s hydraulic system, the Forest Department has been directed to obtain prior approval from the Water Resources Department before undertaking any construction or development work. No eco-tourism infrastructure, plantations, pathways, jetties, fencing or other permanent structures that could affect the lake’s hydraulic regime can be taken up without written approval.
The government has further stipulated that the Full Tank Level (FTL), Maximum Water Level (MWL), storage capacity, feeder channels, natural drainage and other hydraulic characteristics of the wetland cannot be altered without the concurrence of the Water Resources Department.
Before the land is formally handed over for conservation management, the Revenue Department will conduct a joint survey. The Forest Department will bear the cost of fixing boundary stones and demarcating the notified reserve to prevent future encroachments. The government has also directed that any Conservation Reserve Management Committee constituted under the Wildlife (Protection) Act must include a representative of the Water Resources Department.
Located about 50 km southwest of Visakhapatnam, Kondakarla Ava is fed by the Sarada River and Anakapalle Ava. Surrounded by agricultural fields, the lake supports irrigation, inland fisheries and the livelihoods of more than 100 fishing households that continue to use traditional palm boats. It is also recognised as a biodiversity-rich wetland, supporting over 123 species of birds, including migratory waterfowl, 24 species of aquatic plants.