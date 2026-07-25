Kondakarla Ava set to become Andhra’s first Conservation Reserve

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh government has cleared the way for notifying Kondakarla Ava Wetland in Anakapalli district as a ‘Conservation Reserve’ under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, marking a significant step towards protecting one of the State’s most ecologically important freshwater wetlands. Once notified, it will be AP’s first Conservation Reserve.

In a Government Order issued on Friday, the Water Resources Department granted permission for the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) sought by the Forest Department for notifying the wetland as a Conservation Reserve.

The approval comes after a report submitted by the Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation), who recommended the proposal subject to safeguards protecting irrigation interests. The proposal, initiated by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), aims to conserve Kondakarla Ava, the State’s second-largest natural freshwater lake after Kolleru.