Kurnool pins hopes on CM Naidu’s visit for long-pending projects

KURNOOL: With Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu scheduled to visit Aspari on Saturday to inaugurate the Sanjeevani programme, expectations are running high across the district for major announcements on several long-pending developmental projects.

Farmers believe that completing the major irrigation projects would revive agriculture, improve groundwater levels and reduce seasonal migration. Various organisations have submitted representations earlier urging the Chief Minister to address critical issues. The key demands include early completion of the Gundrevula Reservoir and Vedavathi Irrigation Project, which are expected to provide permanent irrigation facilities and help overcome the district’s recurring drought conditions.

They also sought a lasting solution to the drinking water crisis affecting Kurnool city as well as the Adoni, Pattikonda and Yemmiganur revenue divisions.

“The people of Kurnool are not seeking special favours; they are only asking for the fulfilment of long-pending promises that can transform the district’s future,” said a senior public representative.

Other demands include setting up a High Court Bench in Kurnool, a JNTU campus, a new railway line connecting Mantralayam with Srisailam, among others. Education activists requested the government to establish additional Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools in every mandal. A Ring Road, establishment of ITIs, polytechnic colleges, nursing and strengthening of educational infrastructure are other demands.

“If irrigation projects are completed and a permanent drinking water solution is provided, migration will reduce significantly, and thousands of families will be able to earn a dignified livelihood in their own villages,” said a farmers’ association leader, Chinna Ramanjaneyulu from Marella village.