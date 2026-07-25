NEET stir hijacked by divisive forces: Dy CM Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday alleged that the ongoing protests over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) had been ‘systematically hijacked’ by divisive forces pursuing a larger political agenda, diverting attention from students’ genuine concerns.
In a statement posted on social media, Pawan Kalyan said the protests had initially focused on education-related issues but later shifted towards anti-national slogans and unrelated political demands. He claimed the agitation moved from seeking accountability in the education system to raising demands for the restoration of Article 370, making remarks against Lord Rama and the Hindu faith, targeting the Brahmin community, and allegedly insulting Bharat Mata.
He also referred to incidents of violence, including stone-pelting on security personnel, saying they demonstrated how genuine public concerns could be exploited by disruptive elements.
At the same time, Pawan Kalyan acknowledged that youth frustration stemmed not only from examinations but also from unemployment and uncertainty about future opportunities. He said India had maintained fiscal discipline, expanded infrastructure and attracted investments despite global economic challenges, creating long-term employment prospects.
Describing the National Education Policy (NEP) as a ‘civilisational correction,’ he said it seeks to replace the colonial-era Macaulay education system with one that promotes critical thinking, skills, research, entrepreneurship and innovation.
Reiterating that democracy welcomes peaceful protest and dissent, he asserted there was no place for violence, vandalism, religious insults or slogans challenging the country’s sovereignty.
He urged citizens to distinguish between genuine public movements and those allegedly hijacked by divisive and anti-national forces, calling for unity to safeguard national integrity.
Meanwhile, the CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh State Committee has demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan withdraw his remarks against students protesting over NEET and issue an unconditional apology.
Condemning his comments, the party said he had no moral right to criticise students while remaining silent on the alleged examination paper leak, which it claimed had driven some students to suicide and caused distress to their families.