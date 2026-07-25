NEET stir hijacked by divisive forces: Dy CM Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday alleged that the ongoing protests over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) had been ‘systematically hijacked’ by divisive forces pursuing a larger political agenda, diverting attention from students’ genuine concerns.

In a statement posted on social media, Pawan Kalyan said the protests had initially focused on education-related issues but later shifted towards anti-national slogans and unrelated political demands. He claimed the agitation moved from seeking accountability in the education system to raising demands for the restoration of Article 370, making remarks against Lord Rama and the Hindu faith, targeting the Brahmin community, and allegedly insulting Bharat Mata.

He also referred to incidents of violence, including stone-pelting on security personnel, saying they demonstrated how genuine public concerns could be exploited by disruptive elements.

At the same time, Pawan Kalyan acknowledged that youth frustration stemmed not only from examinations but also from unemployment and uncertainty about future opportunities. He said India had maintained fiscal discipline, expanded infrastructure and attracted investments despite global economic challenges, creating long-term employment prospects.