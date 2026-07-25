Tomato prices fluctuate across Andhra's Rayalaseema as arrivals surge

VIJAYAWADA: Tomato prices across Rayalaseema markets are witnessing fluctuations based on demand and supply conditions, Andhra Pradesh Director of Agricultural Marketing Ravi Pattan Shetty said on Friday.

According to the Marketing Department, a total of 12,215.08 metric tonnes of tomatoes arrived at major market yards in Palamaner, V Kota, Punganur, Madanapalle, Mulakalacheruvu, Gurramkonda, Kalikiri, Raptadu, Pattikonda and Peapully. The arrivals included 5,564.91 metric tonnes of first-grade and 6,650.17 metric tonnes of second-grade tomatoes.

Prices remained stable at Palamaner, V Kota, Punganur and Madanapalle due to the arrival of quality produce. Kalikiri market witnessed better prices compared to last week on account of higher demand from other districts and States, though rates were slightly lower than the previous day. Mulakalacheruvu continues to receive heavy arrivals as the peak season is underway. The Raptadu private market recorded the highest arrivals of 6,750 metric tonnes.

Officials attributed the decline in prices there to increased local production and higher supplies from Karnataka, Chittoor and Himachal Pradesh. No arrivals were reported at Pattikonda and Peapully.