Two Kumki tuskers shifted to Andhra's Manyam to mitigate human-wildlife conflict

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests and Environment Pawan Kalyan on Friday welcomed trained Kumki elephants Jayanth and Abhimanyu at his camp office in Mangalagiri as they were being shifted from the Musalimadugu Elephant Camp in Palamaner to the Guchchimi Elephant Camp in Parvathipuram Manyam district to strengthen measures for mitigating human-elephant conflict.

The Deputy CM greeted the elephants by showering flowers on them and personally feeding them before flagging off the second phase of their journey to Guchchimi. He also interacted with Forest Department officials and directed them to ensure the elephants’ safety throughout the transportation process. Pawan Kalyan instructed officials to keep the animals under expert supervision after their arrival so they could gradually adapt to the local climate and surroundings before being deployed.

He said the services of Jayanth and Abhimanyu would significantly help in managing human-elephant conflict in Parvathipuram Manyam district. The relocation is part of the coalition government’s scientific and humane approach to protecting people, safeguarding crops and ensuring wildlife conservation, he said.

Wild elephant herds frequently enter Parvathipuram Manyam from the Odisha border, causing damage to crops and property. To address the issue, the government has decided to station the trained Kumki elephants at Guchchimi, where they will assist Forest Department personnel in safely driving wild elephant herds back into forest areas.

Forest officials noted that Jayanth and Abhimanyu have earlier played a key role in several successful operations in the Palamaner and Chittoor regions.