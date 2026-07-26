Andhra Pradesh CEO says all eligible voters will figure in draft rolls

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav has informed that in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Andhra Pradesh, efforts have been taken to ensure that all eligible electors are included in the draft electoral roll to be published on July 31.

In a release issued on Saturday, he said that DEOs/EROs/BLOs will share the detailed lists of the 44.89 lakh electors whose Forms have not been received so far, out of which nearly 37.03 lakh electors who are reportedly deceased or permanently shifted or have enrolled at multiple places, to the political parties / BLAs.

Out of the total electors (as on May 25, 2026) of 4,16,27,694, enumeration forms received are 3,71,38,206 (89.22%). However, all the 4,16,27,694 (100%) enumeration forms were digitized. The number of electors not found at their address stood at 44,89,488 (10.78%), of which 15,22,174 (3.66%) deceased electors reported so far.

From July 31 to August 30, a full month will be available to any member of the public to file objections for any additions, deletions and rectification in Draft Electoral Rolls, the CEO said.