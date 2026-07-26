Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha's X account hacked, crypto scam post pinned

VISAKHAPATNAM: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha’s X account (@Anitha_TDP) was hacked on Friday, with unidentified individuals pinning a post linked to an alleged cryptocurrency scam. The account’s display picture was removed and a post titled ‘Early Contributor Rewards’ was pinned to the profile.

The pinned post appeared under the name ‘FXRP’ and was linked to the ‘Firelight Protocol’ organisation.

Following the incident, staff from the Home Minister’s office lodged a complaint with the Nakkapalli police in Anakapalli district.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nakkapalli Circle Inspector Murali said a complaint had been received and the investigation into the issue was underway.

The Home Minister also discussed the incident with Cybercrime IG Ravikrishna.

Cybercrime police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the hacking and recover the X account. Further details about the incident are yet to be disclosed.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a rise in cybercrime cases in AP.