Andhra Pradesh to roll out AI-powered Sanjeevani healthcare programme across State from August

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the Sanjeevani public health programme, aimed at safeguarding the health of every citizen, will be implemented across the State from August.

Addressing a public meeting at Aspari in Alur Assembly constituency on Saturday, the Chief Minister highlighted the unique features of the technology-driven Sanjeevani project, which is designed to transform healthcare delivery.

At a time when education and healthcare account for the highest expenditure for most of the families, the government has envisaged Sanjeevani to take the healthcare responsibility of every citizen. Under the programme, every individual will receive a Digital Health Profile, while all family members will be issued ABHA Health IDs. Healthcare information from Primary Health Centres to State-level institutions will be integrated into a single digital platform. “Sanjeevani is not limited to treating illnesses, but focuses equally on predicting diseases, preventing them through early detection and ensuring effective treatment whenever required. The integrated digital platform will bring together all health services,” he explained.

The project will incorporate AI-based medical assistance, telemedicine, remote healthcare, predictive analytics and digital nerve centres. Through the Sanjeevani Citizen Wellness App, people will be able to book appointments with doctors and get medicare.