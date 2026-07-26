Andhra Pradesh to roll out AI-powered Sanjeevani healthcare programme across State from August

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the Sanjeevani public health programme, aimed at safeguarding the health of every citizen, will be implemented across the State from August.
Addressing a public meeting at Aspari in Alur Assembly constituency on Saturday, the Chief Minister highlighted the unique features of the technology-driven Sanjeevani project, which is designed to transform healthcare delivery.
At a time when education and healthcare account for the highest expenditure for most of the families, the government has envisaged Sanjeevani to take the healthcare responsibility of every citizen. Under the programme, every individual will receive a Digital Health Profile, while all family members will be issued ABHA Health IDs. Healthcare information from Primary Health Centres to State-level institutions will be integrated into a single digital platform. “Sanjeevani is not limited to treating illnesses, but focuses equally on predicting diseases, preventing them through early detection and ensuring effective treatment whenever required. The integrated digital platform will bring together all health services,” he explained.
The project will incorporate AI-based medical assistance, telemedicine, remote healthcare, predictive analytics and digital nerve centres. Through the Sanjeevani Citizen Wellness App, people will be able to book appointments with doctors and get medicare.
Reports indicate nearly 80 lakh people in the State are suffering from serious illnesses, and the new scheme will be immensely beneficial to them, he said.
Handing over a cheque for Rs 197 crore to women Self-Help Groups, Naidu said, “A CM is not merely someone who sits in the Secretariat. My belief is that a CM must be a common man who lives among the people. I draw my energy from meeting people, listening to their problems and working for their future. The joy and excitement experienced when being among the people is entirely unique. The thrill that comes from being with you and seeing your enthusiasm is altogether different.”
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said Sanjeevani will provide healthcare from disease detection to treatment and continuous follow-up under one integrated system.
In all, 41 diagnostic tests worth up to Rs 3,000 will be done free of cost at the people’s doorstep, while digital health records will eliminate the need for repeated medical tests at different hospitals, he said.
Sanjeevani will focus on early detection of diabetes, hypertension, cancer and other chronic illnesses, besides conducting health screening for children from Anganwadi centres to Class XII students. Around 35,000 residents in the Aspari PHC limits will be covered initially under the programme, he said.