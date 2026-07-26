AP CM Naidu pulls up officials over poor governance, warns against laxity

KURNOOL: Expressing serious displeasure over the functioning of several government departments, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday issued a stern warning to officials during a high-level review meeting held on the sidelines of the Sanjeevani programme at Aspari in Kurnool district.

Responding to adverse field reports, the Chief Minister stressed that every official must work with responsibility, transparency and accountability, making it clear that negligence in governance would not be tolerated.

“An officer should have clarity in thought, transparency in action and complete responsibility in serving the people. There is no place for negligence in administration,” he said.

Reviewing the performance of major departments, Naidu expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of hospitals, public health, education, sanitation, drinking water supply, Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Irrigation, Housing, APSRTC, Revenue, Fire Services, Civil Supplies, the Mid-Day Meal Scheme and several others.

He questioned whether officials were neglecting Aspari because it is a remote region and urged them to work with commitment instead of treating public administration casually. The Chief Minister observed that several departments had failed to meet public expectations and emphasised that governance should focus on resolving people’s problems rather than merely clearing files. He instructed officials to work with clear targets, strengthen inter-departmental coordination and closely monitor the implementation of development works and welfare schemes at the grassroots.

Naidu also criticised the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department over delays in providing safe drinking water and expressed concern over the slow pace of works.

He questioned officials over pending road projects, poor sanitation, inadequate hospital services and the quality of education.

He was particularly unhappy with the Alur Assembly constituency’s poor ranking.