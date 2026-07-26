AP Health Minister orders strict biomedical waste management compliance in government hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has directed officials to ensure strict compliance with biomedical waste management and sewage treatment norms in all government hospitals. He asserted that hospital sanitation must adhere to statutory guidelines without exception.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials and experts on Friday, the Minister expressed concern over gaps between prescribed legal standards and their implementation. He instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to address deficiencies and strengthen monitoring mechanisms.

Officials informed the Minister that biomedical waste including blood and pus, stained bandages, used syringes and needles, sharp blades, removed tissues and organs, expired medicines, and discarded medical equipment accounts for nearly 400 grams per hospital bed every day.

Government teaching hospitals alone are estimated to generate around 1.3 million kgs of biomedical waste, which must be scientifically segregated, transported, and disposed of as per regulations.

Satya Kumar Yadav directed hospitals to establish robust mechanisms for the timely collection, segregation, and transportation of biomedical waste using designated colour-coded bags. He also ordered that the entire process be monitored through CCTV surveillance and barcode-based tracking to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Minister also expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of adequate sewage treatment facilities in government hospitals. He pointed out that only the Area Hospitals at Nuzvid and Banaganapalle currently have Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) among secondary hospitals, while 17 of the state’s 40 teaching and super-specialty hospitals do not have STPs.