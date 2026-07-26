APCPDCL crosses 50,000 rooftop solar connections under PM Surya Ghar schem

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) has achieved a significant milestone under the “PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana” by successfully completing 50,114 rooftop solar connections with a total installed capacity of 180 MW, which has been synchronized with the power grid, said APCPDCL Chairman and Managing Director P Pullareddy.

The CMD stated that only 6,489 rooftop solar connections had been completed up to April 2025. Over the last one year alone, APCPDCL added another 43,625 connections, taking the total to 50,114 connections, reflecting the Corporation’s commitment to promoting renewable energy and clean power generation.

He attributed this remarkable achievement to the relentless efforts of APCPDCL officers, engineers and field staff.

Extensive consumer awareness campaigns, continuous guidance to consumers from the application stage to grid synchronization, and coordination at every level played a crucial role in achieving this milestone.

The CMD further stated that the daily review meetings conducted by officials with empanelled vendors helped resolve issues promptly, ensured smooth execution of installations, and accelerated project implementation.

He reiterated that APCPDCL remains committed to accelerating rooftop solar adoption under the PM Surya Ghar scheme and contributing to the State’s renewable energy goals while enabling consumers to reduce their electricity bills through clean and sustainable energy.