Armed gang uproots SBI ATM in Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalle, escapes with Rs 13.5 lakh cash

TIRUPATI: A four-member gang allegedly uprooted and stole an SBI ATM containing Rs 13.5 lakh from the CTM Road Industrial Estate in Madanapalle town of Annamayya district early on Saturday. Police have launched a massive manhunt and formed five special teams to trace the accused.

Police said the gang arrived in a Bolero pickup vehicle, uprooted the ATM and loaded it into the vehicle. When local residents tried to stop them, the robbers allegedly threatened them with firearms before fleeing, sparking panic in area.

During the search operation, police recovered the dismantled ATM near Motla Cheruvu between Vayalpadu and Nimmanapalle. Investigators suspect the gang broke open the machine at the secluded location and escaped with the cash. Forensic experts collected evidence, while police began examining CCTV footage.

SBI ATM Administrative Officer Murali Krishna confirmed that the ATM contained Rs 13.5 lakh at the time of the theft.