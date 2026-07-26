Campaign to promote ASR Airport in Vizianagaram takes off in big way

VIJAYAWADA: Fulfilling the long-cherished dreams and aspirations of the people of North Andhra, the newly constructed ASR International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on August 1 in a grand manner.
Announcing the historic milestone, Director of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) KS Viswanathan stated that a week-long promotional campaign titled “Uttarandhra Kalalaku Rekkalu” (Wings to the Dreams of North Andhra) is being organised from Saturday.
Spearheaded by the I&PR Department in close coordination with district administration, the extensive events will span six districts-Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle, and Visakhapatnam-to highlight the airport’s pivotal role in accelerating holistic development, tourism, and industrial growth.
As part of the campaign, digital countdown screens have been installed at major public hubs across all district headquarters to stream the countdown live to the public.
To engage youth, quiz, painting, and essay-writing competitions centred on the theme “My District Takes Off” are being organised for students, with winners securing VIP seating at the main inaugural ceremony.
Special prayers and rituals will also be offered at prominent temples across North Andhra for the smooth launch and future prosperity of the region. Highlighting the airport’s impact on tribal empowerment, the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) is organising branding displays and exhibitions for local organic products like Araku Coffee and Araku Turmeric, with exclusive tribal produce set to be presented to the Prime Minister.
Public representatives and officials are conducting awareness seminars at key destinations to educate locals on expanding tourism prospects and home-stay registrations.
Additionally, SERP and MEPMA will host a massive women’s Rangoli competition on July 30 themed around the Bhogapuram airport project, alongside themed cricket and beach volleyball tournaments.
Folk performances and cultural shows will pay rich tribute to revolutionary hero Alluri Sitarama Raju at major centres and his birthplace, Pandrangi village.