Campaign to promote ASR Airport in Vizianagaram takes off in big way

VIJAYAWADA: Fulfilling the long-cherished dreams and aspirations of the people of North Andhra, the newly constructed ASR International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on August 1 in a grand manner.

Announcing the historic milestone, Director of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) KS Viswanathan stated that a week-long promotional campaign titled “Uttarandhra Kalalaku Rekkalu” (Wings to the Dreams of North Andhra) is being organised from Saturday.

Spearheaded by the I&PR Department in close coordination with district administration, the extensive events will span six districts-Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle, and Visakhapatnam-to highlight the airport’s pivotal role in accelerating holistic development, tourism, and industrial growth.

As part of the campaign, digital countdown screens have been installed at major public hubs across all district headquarters to stream the countdown live to the public.

To engage youth, quiz, painting, and essay-writing competitions centred on the theme “My District Takes Off” are being organised for students, with winners securing VIP seating at the main inaugural ceremony.