Centre clears pending Kharif 2024 crop insurance claims after Andhra Pradesh's assurance on dues

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has given its nod for the release of pending Kharif-2024 crop insurance claims after the Andhra Pradesh government assured that it would clear nearly Rs 1,900 crore in outstanding crop insurance premium dues left unpaid during the previous YSRCP regime in a phased manner, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said on Saturday.

The minister said the assurance was conveyed to the Union government following his recent meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during which he explained the difficulties faced by farmers and outlined the State’s plan to clear the pending premium liabilities.

He said the Centre had responded positively and agreed to release the insurance funds. Atchannaidu stated that once the Centre releases the Kharif-2024 crop insurance amount, the eligible compensation will be credited directly into the bank accounts of farmers.

He said the coalition government was committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests.