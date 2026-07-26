Ensure Polavaram water reaches Krishna Delta, AP Water Resources Minister tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has directed Irrigation and Revenue Department officials to work in close coordination to safeguard farmers’ interests while ensuring the efficient management of water resources amid concerns over limited water availability and El Nino conditions.

Conducting a teleconference with Chief Engineers (CEs) and Superintending Engineers (SEs) of the Godavari and Krishna Delta irrigation systems on Saturday, Ramanaidu said that, for the first time, water from the Sileru reservoir is being utilised to meet the Kharif irrigation requirements of the Godavari Delta. He stressed that water supplied through the Pushkar Canal and the Yeleru system should be reserved exclusively for drinking water needs and the cultivation of dry crops.

He noted that the Pushkar Canal and Yeleru system together provide drinking water to nearly 5.5 million people across East Godavari, Kakinada, and Visakhapatnam districts, making conservation of water a top priority. Referring to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directions, the Minister said all necessary measures should be taken to ensure that farmers in the Godavari Delta ayacut are able to continue cultivation. He advised farmers in the upland areas of the delta to prioritise dry crops.

Ramanaidu further instructed officials to prevent the misuse of water released through the Polavaram Right Main Canal and ensure that it reaches the Krishna Delta as intended.

The Minister directed District Collectors in the 10 districts under the Godavari and Krishna delta regions to convene IAB meetings.