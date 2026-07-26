Forest Beat Officer among three held in seizure of Rs 1.5 crore red sanders logs in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) on Saturday busted an interstate red sanders smuggling racket by seizing 78 red sanders logs worth about Rs 1.5 crore and arresting three persons, including a Forest Beat Officer accused of facilitating the illegal transport of the contraband.

The joint operation by the RSASTF, State Intelligence and Forest Department led to the arrest of Forest Beat Officer Mallikarjun, posted at the Jyothi Forest Beat in Kadapa district, and two alleged interstate smugglers from Haryana.

Acting on specific intelligence, the task force intercepted a Bolero Maxi Truck near Varikuntla village in Avadutha Kasinayana mandal of Kadapa district during the early hours of Saturday.

The smugglers had allegedly concealed the red sanders logs beneath household goods to evade detection.

Officials seized 78 red sanders logs valued at nearly Rs 1.5 crore and the Bolero vehicle used to transport them. Police identified the arrested smugglers as Sunny, 28, and Ramesh, 33, both natives of Rohtak district in Haryana.