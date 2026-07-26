Former Andhra Pradesh legislators seek higher pensions, better medical benefits from government

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Former Legislators Forum has appealed to the state government to resolve the long-pending demands of former MLAs and MLCs, including an increase in pensions, improved medical reimbursement, and enhanced protocol facilities.

During the Forum’s General Body Meeting held at the Assembly Conference Hall on Saturday, Forum president and former MLC MV Siva Reddy said former legislators had devoted several years of their lives to public service and contributed significantly to society. He urged the government to consider their welfare and address their pending demands.

Siva Reddy requested the government to increase the monthly pension for former legislators from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. He pointed out that the Telangana government had already enhanced pensions for former legislators and appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government to follow suit. Forum vice-president and former MLC Jalli Wilson urged the government to provide full reimbursement of medical expenses, without any restrictions, on par with the facilities extended to All India Services officers.

He said the current system, which requires former legislators to initially bear medical expenses and later seek reimbursement, causes considerable hardship, particularly for elderly members. Wilson also suggested that medicines supplied to former legislators should be delivered directly to their homes through courier services.