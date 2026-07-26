Implement G.O. 45 without delay, staff urge APEPDCL

VIJAYAWADA: A joint delegation of the AP Power Employees Forum and Telugu Nadu Vidyut Karmika Sangham (TNVKE) urged the government to implement G.O. No. 45 in power utilities without any delay.

The delegation met AP Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL) CMD Prithvi Tej and submitted an MoU seeking early implementation of the G.O.

The delegation comprised AP Power Employees Forum President Ramakrishnudu Guttavilli, General Secretary S Koteswara Rao, and TNVKE President P Sambasiva Rao.

The representatives said G.O. No. 45 was being misunderstood due to misleading campaigns and requested the CMD to ensure that the G.O. is implemented in its original spirit, as per the government’s decision.

They pointed out that several other state public sector undertakings had implemented the order and sought action in power utilities.

The CMD assured the delegation that the committee examining the issue would consider the MoU before taking a decision.