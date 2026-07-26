Jagan asks if Lokesh will resign over DSC exam irregularities after Pradhan's exit

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post owning moral responsibility for the NEET paper leak, setting a benchmark for political accountability under the NDA Government, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought to know will Education Minister Nara Lokesh of the NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh accept moral responsibility for the serious irregularities surrounding the DSC examination process (which involved around 3.5 lakh aspirants) and resign from his post? Or will Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of the NDA Government shields his son instead of upholding the very standards of accountability that the NDA claims to believe in?

Taking to ‘X’ on Saturday, Jagan attached a letter written by the YSRCP to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and informed that the so-called ‘Mega’ DSC was a carefully engineered policy sketch for a scam of vast proportions, a dark operation by Chandrababu and his son Lokesh as Minister-in-charge, grievously damaging the lives of meritorious aspirants.

Lakhs of aspirants are in anguish today because of the manipulation and deception committed by the present State Government. The State never witnessed such a devious recruitment process before, he said.

For the recruitment process for 16,000 DSC posts, every safeguard that protected transparency was dismantled and every institutional check was weakened, the letter read.

Stating that the scandal is deeply rooted and dangerously conceived by the people at the helm of the present State Government including the Chief Minister and the Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, the YSRCP requested for an enquiry by an independent agency such as CBI.