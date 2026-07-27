Adivasi JAC resists forest diversion for Upper Sileru pumped storage project

VISAKHAPATNAM: Days after the State government permitted the diversion of 128.61 hectares of forest land for the proposed 1,350 MW Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Project in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, the Andhra Pradesh Adivasi Joint Action Committee (JAC) demanded withdrawal of the order, arguing that the project threatens ecologically sensitive forests and the livelihoods of tribal communities dependent on them.

In a statement, AP Adivasi JAC district Chairman Rama Rao Dora criticised the G.O. issued by the Environment and Forests Department on July 24, which allows Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) to divert forest land in Chintapalli Division for the pumped storage project proposed between the existing Guntawada and Donkarayi reservoirs.

The State government order follows the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s final forest clearance granted earlier this month.

While the Centre reduced the proposed diversion from 193.01 hectares to 128.61 hectares, it imposed several conditions, including compensatory afforestation over 291.84 hectares of land, of which 163.84 hectares are suitable for plantations in Donnikotta village of Nallamada mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district.