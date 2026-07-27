AI-powered early flood alert system to shield cities in AP

VIJAYAWADA: In a major initiative to shield Andhra Pradesh’s urban centres from devastating deluges, the State government is deploying an AI-powered early warning system designed to predict flash floods hours before water hits the streets.

Officially named City Flood Alert, the platform is being launched first in Vijayawada to tackle the city’s longstanding battle with the volatile Budameru stream, before being expanded across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state.

Developed by the Real Time Governance Society’s (RTGS) AWARE division in close collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and hydrological experts from IIT Gandhinagar, the initiative marks a fundamental shift from reactive relief distribution to predictive engineering.

The platform equips municipal and emergency agencies with a 48-hour advance outlook on heavy rainfall and up to a six-hour warning window for sudden flash floods.

While Vijayawada serves as the operational launchpad, the state government has designed the initiative as a comprehensive, statewide urban safety net. Following the Vijayawada rollout, every town and city in Andhra Pradesh will undergo digital terrain mapping and flood-risk modelling to build an interconnected, intelligent monitoring network across all ULBs.

To create Vijayawada’s digital twin, engineers mapped the city ward by ward using high-resolution Digital Elevation Models (DEM) derived from satellite imagery. This allowed technicians to map terrain elevations, natural drainage channels, and low-lying residential pockets with high precision.

By feeding nearly three decades of historical Budameru flood data into the predictive model, the system can simulate exactly how floodwaters will move, pool, and overflow under varying rainfall scenarios.