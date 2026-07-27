Andhra government launches Insta Reels competition on ASR Airport

VIJAYAWADA: To build public momentum and foster creative participation ahead of the commissioning of the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) International Airport at Bhogapuram, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a statewide digital outreach campaign, headlined by a 30-second Instagram Reel competition titled “Wings to North Andhra Dreams” (Uttarandhra Kalalaku Rekkalu).

Organised directly under the aegis of the Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR), the initiative aims to transform the historic infrastructure milestone into a public celebration.

The campaign specifically targets youth, university students, digital content creators, Non-Resident Telugus (NRTs), and residents across the North Andhra region, inviting them to articulate their perspectives on how the greenfield airport will reshape the region’s economic landscape, global connectivity, industrial investment, and tourism potential.

According to guidelines released by the Director of I&PR, participants can submit either individual (selfie) reels or group videos featuring friends, family, or colleagues. Content creators must center their 30-second entries around the theme: “What does the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport mean to you?”

To enter the contest, participants are required to upload their video reels to their personal Instagram handles, tag the government’s official news page @APOfficialNews, and incorporate the mandatory hashtags #ASRInternationalAirport and #UttarandhraKalalakuRekkalu. The deadline for submitting entries has been set for July 29.