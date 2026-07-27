Andhra govt will hold elections to handloom weavers co-operative societies soon: Minister S Savitha

BAPATLA: Elections to primary handloom cooperative societies and APCO (Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society) will be conducted to restore democratic management and revive the state’s handloom sector, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha announced on Sunday.

Addressing the official state-level birth anniversary celebrations of legendary handloom leader Pragada Kotaiah in Chirala, Savitha emphasised that strengthening cooperative societies remains central to government’s plan to clear long-standing financial dues and protect weaver livelihoods.

Outlining key welfare initiatives, Savitha announced the launch of the ‘Netanna Sevalo’ scheme on National Handloom Day, scheduled for August 7. Under the programme, all eligible weavers across the State—regardless of age—will receive annual direct financial assistance of Rs 25,000.

She added that the government is already extending free power up to 200 units for traditional handlooms and 500 units for power looms, alongside monthly social security pensions of Rs 4,000 under the NTR Bharosa scheme for weavers aged 50 and above.

Launching a sharp attack on the YSRCP administration, the Minister alleged that the former Netanna Nestarum program was implemented indiscriminately.

Honouring Pragada Kotaiah’s legacy—whose birth anniversary is now officially observed as a State festival—Savitha announced that the government will construct a Rs 10-crore memorial, Kotaiah Smritivanam, in Amaravati to inspire generations.

The State-level function at Padmashali Kalyan Mandapam was attended by local MLA M Malakondaiah, MLC P Sunitha, Handlooms Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia, Commissioner Rekha Rani, and Bapatla Collector Vinod Kumar, who joined the Minister in felicitating members of Pragada Kotaiah’s family.