AP CM Naidu visits Balakrishna, wishes Sharmila well

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday extended his wishes for a swift recovery to APPC president YS Sharmila, who recently underwent abdominal surgery at Continental Hospital, Hyderabad.

Taking to X, Naidu wrote that he was praying for her good health and wished her strength and a speedy return to wellness.

Sharmila had been suffering from abdominal pain for some time and, on medical advice, underwent surgery on Saturday. Following the procedure, she posted on X that she was recovering well and expressed gratitude to her well-wishers for their support. Party leaders and supporters also offered prayers for her quick recovery.

Meanwhile, Naidu, who is currently in Hyderabad, visited his brother-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna, Hindupur MLA and noted actor, at AIG Hospital. Balakrishna is recuperating after sustaining injuries during a recent film shoot. The Chief Minister met him on Sunday to extend his support and wish him a speedy recovery.