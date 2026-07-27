Deep depression over Bay of Bengal; light to moderate rains in AP today

VIJAYAWADA: The well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining northern Odisha-West Bengal coasts intensified into a depression on Sunday and is expected to concentrate further into a deep depression over the next 24 hours, prompting state authorities to issue comprehensive coastal alerts and weather advisories across North Andhra Pradesh.
Updating the situation, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Prakhar Jain on Sunday said the weather system is moving in a northwesterly direction. It is expected to cross the northern Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island by Monday morning or afternoon.
Under the influence of the intensifying depression, light to moderate rainfall is expected on Monday across several coastal and agency districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema.
The disaster management authority warned that strong squally winds, with speeds ranging between 55 and 65 kmph, are likely to prevail along the North Andhra coastline. The APSDMA issued an explicit advisory prohibiting fishermen from venturing into the sea until July 29. Furthermore, maritime safety guidelines warned that operating small boats or vessels with a width of less than seven meters is extremely hazardous.