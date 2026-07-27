Deep depression over Bay of Bengal; light to moderate rains in AP today

VIJAYAWADA: The well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining northern Odisha-West Bengal coasts intensified into a depression on Sunday and is expected to concentrate further into a deep depression over the next 24 hours, prompting state authorities to issue comprehensive coastal alerts and weather advisories across North Andhra Pradesh.

Updating the situation, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Prakhar Jain on Sunday said the weather system is moving in a northwesterly direction. It is expected to cross the northern Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island by Monday morning or afternoon.