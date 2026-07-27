Despite stringent security, North Indian gangs target Rayalaseema ATMs

TIRUPATI: Despite banks tightening security at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) after police advisories, organised interstate gangs from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continue to strike cash-loaded kiosks across Rayalaseema, particularly in districts bordering Karnataka.

In the past three months, more than five thefts and attempted burglaries have been reported in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and Annamayya districts, exposing the vulnerability of standalone centres.

The latest incident occurred early Saturday at a State Bank of India ATM in Madanapalle, Annamayya district. Burglars allegedly uprooted the machine, transported it several kilometres, broke it open at a secluded spot and fled with the cash.

On June 17, an SBI ATM at Bukkarayasamudram in Anantapur was dragged away, emptied and abandoned near Akuledu village. The suspects remain untraced.

Earlier, on May 6, three masked men uprooted an ATM in Dharmavaram, Sri Sathya Sai district. Police later arrested members of the notorious Mewat gang from Haryana. Investigators suspect the same gang may be behind the Bukkarayasamudram robbery.

Police are probing links to a similar burglary in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, suggesting coordinated operations across southern States. Officials said gangs target isolated kiosks along highways, conduct reconnaissance, and use stolen or fake-number vehicles to uproot machines. Proximity to Bengaluru enables quick getaways. A senior bank official told TNIE that despite enhanced security, gangs continue to hit ATMs carrying large amounts of cash. Police said intelligence sharing with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been stepped up, and surveillance intensified in vulnerable districts.