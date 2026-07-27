Implement contingency plan to overcome rainfall deficiency: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has directed officials to implement a comprehensive plan to safeguard farmers from deficient southwest monsoon rains and possible El Niño conditions.

Chairing a webinar with agriculture and allied department officials on Sunday, he stressed crop protection, soil moisture conservation, promotion of alternative crops, timely supply of emergency seed stocks and climate‑resilient practices.

The State has recorded only 104.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 225.7 mm, a 53.7% deficit. Of 28 districts, 21 face rainfall shortage, while six are under severe deficit.

Atchannaidu instructed district officials to intensify field monitoring, identify moisture‑stressed areas and encourage farmers to shift from long‑duration paddy to suitable alternatives.