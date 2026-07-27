Implement contingency plan to overcome rainfall deficiency: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has directed officials to implement a comprehensive plan to safeguard farmers from deficient southwest monsoon rains and possible El Niño conditions.
Chairing a webinar with agriculture and allied department officials on Sunday, he stressed crop protection, soil moisture conservation, promotion of alternative crops, timely supply of emergency seed stocks and climate‑resilient practices.
The State has recorded only 104.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 225.7 mm, a 53.7% deficit. Of 28 districts, 21 face rainfall shortage, while six are under severe deficit.
Atchannaidu instructed district officials to intensify field monitoring, identify moisture‑stressed areas and encourage farmers to shift from long‑duration paddy to suitable alternatives.
He ordered a mission‑mode emergency seed plan, with 1.22 lakh quintals to be supplied in two phases.
He also directed strengthening of the Pelletized Pre‑Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) programme, with advisories on soil moisture conservation, intercropping, foliar nutrition and crop management. More than 1.68 crore advisories have already been issued.
The Minister called for a 24×7 State El Niño Control Room to monitor weather, satellite inputs, water availability and field conditions in real time.
He instructed dissemination of advisories through WhatsApp, SMS, IVRS, helplines and Rythu Seva Kendras, while ensuring maximum enrolment under crop insurance schemes before deadlines.
Assuring farmers of full government support, Atchannaidu said there was no need for panic, as the State was closely monitoring the situation and taking all measures to protect crops and livelihoods.