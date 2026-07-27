Interview| Big ‘Pushpas’ behind bars, says RSASTF chief

The Seshachalam hill ranges in Andhra Pradesh are the sole natural habitat of the prized and endangered red sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus). Over the years, organised interstate smuggling networks have targeted this national wealth for illegal export to global markets. Leading the front-line battle against these syndicates, L Subbarayudu, Chief of the Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), explains how sustained enforcement over the past two years has disrupted supply chains, secured record convictions, and shifted the focus towards dismantling the financial networks behind the trade. Excerpts:
How has the enforcement landscape changed since the establishment of the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force?
Before the RSASTF was formed, red sanders enforcement lacked a unified institutional framework, culminating in the tragic killing of two forest officials by smugglers in the line of duty. In response, the Andhra Pradesh government constituted the RSASTF in 2014 under the leadership of an IPS officer. Initially, the Task Force was largely confined to field combing, surveillance, and vehicle checks, without the authority to register criminal cases. That changed significantly when the government established a dedicated state-level RSASTF Police Station at our headquarters in Tirupati, empowering us to register cases directly and carry out investigations through to prosecution. Furthermore, the establishment of two special fast-track courts in 2022 has considerably expedited trials, giving us end-to-end enforcement authority.
What are the primary operational challenges in preventing illegal felling deep inside the Seshachalam forests?
The primary challenge is the vast geographical expanse and difficult terrain of the Seshachalam forests, which stretch across Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, and Kadapa districts. Smuggling syndicates exploit vulnerable tribal woodcutters, particularly from the Javvadi Hills in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, luring them with quick money to fell trees.
Additionally, we have had to tackle internal leaks. Smugglers actively seek logistical support or insider information. However, we follow a zero-tolerance policy against internal collusion. Recently, we caught a forest beat officer red-handed for maintaining links with a Kolkata-based smuggling network, demonstrating that no one involved in such activities will be spared.
Who are the ultimate end-users driving this international demand, and why is the network so difficult to crack?
Red sanders is in high demand in countries such as China and Japan, where it is used to manufacture premium musical instruments, luxury furniture, and certain traditional medicinal products. Its high commercial value in overseas markets generates enormous profits for smuggling syndicates. The biggest operational challenge is the compartmentalised nature of these networks.
The supply chain is structured in such a way that woodcutters, local transporters, interstate middlemen, exporters, and international buyers rarely know one another. Money is the only link connecting them. Once the contraband crosses State borders or reaches ports, interception requires close coordination among multiple agencies.
How is the Task Force tracking and neutralising high-level interstate kingpins?
All the major ‘Pushpas’ are now behind bars. Anyone who thinks they can become a ‘Pushpa’ by indulging in red sanders smuggling will ultimately end up behind bars. Over the past two years, we have maintained round-the-clock surveillance on habitual offenders and invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against 13 key interstate smuggling kingpins from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Delhi, who are currently lodged in Kadapa Central Jail. Our current priority is to dismantle their financial network.
We have initiated proceedings to attach their properties and freeze their bank accounts. We have already written to the State government seeking authorisation to attach the assets of four notorious kingpins operating from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
What technological tools are being deployed during forest combing operations?
We actively use Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis, GPS tracking, and satellite phones during deep-forest combing operations.
To further strengthen our night-time operational capabilities, we have requested the State Government, through the Forest Department, to procure thermal night-vision cameras to track the movement of smugglers in real time under low-visibility conditions.
What measurable enforcement results has the Task Force achieved recently?
The sustained crackdown during 2025-26 yielded significant results. We seized 50,366 kg of high-grade red sanders logs valued at approximately Rs 3.106 crore, arrested 302 key operatives, and confiscated 76 vehicles used for illegal transportation.
On the legal front, our dedicated legal teams have increased the prosecution rate to 96% in the special courts while systematically executing pending Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against absconding offenders to prevent them from returning to the trade.
How critical is local community involvement in protecting Seshachalam?
Public cooperation is a tremendous force multiplier. Red sanders holds deep cultural and spiritual significance because it grows naturally in the sacred abode of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in the Seshachalam hills. Local villagers and forest-fringe communities regularly share actionable intelligence about suspicious movements, enabling our teams to respond swiftly before trees are felled.
What is your long-term vision for making AP free of red sanders smuggling?
Under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister and Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan, the State government has adopted an uncompromising zero-tolerance policy towards red sanders smuggling. With continuous strategic guidance, upgraded operational capabilities, and the proposed powers to attach the assets of smugglers, our vision is to completely paralyse the financial architecture of these syndicates and ensure the long-term protection of our invaluable forest wealth.