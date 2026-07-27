Interview| Big ‘Pushpas’ behind bars, says RSASTF chief

The Seshachalam hill ranges in Andhra Pradesh are the sole natural habitat of the prized and endangered red sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus). Over the years, organised interstate smuggling networks have targeted this national wealth for illegal export to global markets. Leading the front-line battle against these syndicates, L Subbarayudu, Chief of the Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), explains how sustained enforcement over the past two years has disrupted supply chains, secured record convictions, and shifted the focus towards dismantling the financial networks behind the trade. Excerpts:

How has the enforcement landscape changed since the establishment of the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force?

Before the RSASTF was formed, red sanders enforcement lacked a unified institutional framework, culminating in the tragic killing of two forest officials by smugglers in the line of duty. In response, the Andhra Pradesh government constituted the RSASTF in 2014 under the leadership of an IPS officer. Initially, the Task Force was largely confined to field combing, surveillance, and vehicle checks, without the authority to register criminal cases. That changed significantly when the government established a dedicated state-level RSASTF Police Station at our headquarters in Tirupati, empowering us to register cases directly and carry out investigations through to prosecution. Furthermore, the establishment of two special fast-track courts in 2022 has considerably expedited trials, giving us end-to-end enforcement authority.