Lorry loses control, rams into people, killing three persons and leaving several injured near Kuppam

TIRUPATI: Three persons, including a child, were killed and several others were injured in a tragic road accident on the Kuppam–Palamaner Highway at Kadapalli village, Shantipuram mandal, on Monday.

According to police, a group of villagers had gathered behind a water tanker to collect drinking water from the rear tap. At that time, an Eicher lorry travelling on the highway lost control and rammed into the people standing near the tanker.

One person, Sundrappa, died on the spot, while five injured victims were shifted to the PES hospital in Kuppam for treatment.

A child, who had sustained serious injuries, succumbed while undergoing treatment. Later, another injured person, Muni Venkatappa, also died in the hospital, taking the death toll to three.

The remaining injured, Nandini (14), Lakshmi (15), Akshya (22), and Kangavalli (20), are undergoing treatment at PES Hospital, and their condition is being monitored by doctors. Eicher lorry driver is undergoing treatment at GH Kuppam.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.