Man held for firing three rounds from licensed gun after badminton semifinal loss in Andhra

The DSP said Kaushik had been taken into police custody and that officials were in the process of seizing the weapon. Police were also initiating steps to recommend cancellation of his arms licence to District Collector A Siri through Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patel.

Raghavendra said the licence had been issued several years ago for self-defence and was still valid. Kaushik is involved in the real estate business.

The DSP said there was no argument or physical altercation before the firing and that, based on the information available so far, the incident appeared to have been caused solely by frustration over the team's semi-final loss.

However, police will examine all aspects of the incident as part of the investigation, he added.

Raghavendra clarified that Kaushik was not the team's captain but a member of the Ananya franchise participating in the tournament.

Police said a detailed investigation into the case was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)