Mother tongue best for primary education: Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Kandula Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism & Cultural Affairs Minister Kandula Durgesh on Sunday announced that the state government will organise ‘Telugu Mahotsav’ every year across Andhra Pradesh to promote the Telugu language and cultural heritage.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day Telugu Mahotsav held at Undavalli Caves in Vijayawada, the minister said protecting Telugu and reviving the state’s cultural glory is the primary objective of the coalition government. He asserted that the current regime has ushered in a “golden era” for Telugu language and culture.
Durgesh emphasised the importance of mother tongue in foundational learning. “Mother tongue is best for primary education. It helps in the all-round development of students. Overcoming the neglect of the previous government, we have made Telugu compulsory in primary schools,” he said.
The minister said the government plans to document the evolution of the Telugu language on the lines of Tamil to preserve its history and growth for future generations. He also stressed the need to protect traditional art forms that are fading. “We will take steps to safeguard Tholubommalata, Harikatha and Padya Natakam. To bring back the past glory of theatre, we will soon conduct ‘Nandi Natakotsavalu’,” he announced.
Outlining upcoming cultural events, Durgesh called upon people to make the Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao birth centenary celebrations a success. The event will be held on August 4 in Vijayawada. He further said Telugu Language Day will be celebrated grandly on August 29, marking Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu’s birth anniversary, with the presentation of Telugu Bhasha awards to contributors.
Avani Gadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad said everyone should rededicate themselves to the protection and existence of Telugu, just like the Cockroach Movement.
AP State Creative and Cultural Committee Chairperson Tejaswi Podapati, Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao, Official Language Commission Chairman Trivikrama Rao, and State Language and Cultural Department Director Regula Mallikarjuna Rao participated.