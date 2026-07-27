Mother tongue best for primary education: Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Kandula Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism & Cultural Affairs Minister Kandula Durgesh on Sunday announced that the state government will organise ‘Telugu Mahotsav’ every year across Andhra Pradesh to promote the Telugu language and cultural heritage.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day Telugu Mahotsav held at Undavalli Caves in Vijayawada, the minister said protecting Telugu and reviving the state’s cultural glory is the primary objective of the coalition government. He asserted that the current regime has ushered in a “golden era” for Telugu language and culture.

Durgesh emphasised the importance of mother tongue in foundational learning. “Mother tongue is best for primary education. It helps in the all-round development of students. Overcoming the neglect of the previous government, we have made Telugu compulsory in primary schools,” he said.

The minister said the government plans to document the evolution of the Telugu language on the lines of Tamil to preserve its history and growth for future generations. He also stressed the need to protect traditional art forms that are fading. “We will take steps to safeguard Tholubommalata, Harikatha and Padya Natakam. To bring back the past glory of theatre, we will soon conduct ‘Nandi Natakotsavalu’,” he announced.