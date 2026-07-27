Pawan fast-tracks Kondakarla Ava conservation

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests and Environment Konidela Pawan Kalyan has said that the State government has initiated the process to declare Kondakarla Ava, a major wetland in Anakapalli district, as a Conservation Reserve, reinforcing its commitment to wetland protection and biodiversity conservation.
Pawan Kalyan held a review meeting and directed the officials to accelerate the identification and notification of wetlands across the state in compliance with Supreme Court directives.
The government has granted permission to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for notifying Kondakarla Ava as a Conservation Reserve under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The Water resources department has also approved the proposal, ensuring that irrigation, reservoir management, hydraulic systems, and other public welfare activities remain unaffected.
Pawan Kalyan instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive scientific survey of Kondakarla Ava, known for its rich biodiversity and as a habitat for several migratory and resident bird species.
He also called for an assessment of the area’s eco-tourism potential to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.
The Deputy Chief Minister said scientific studies and field surveys have identified 950 wetlands across Andhra Pradesh that require notification.
In the first phase, the approval process for notifying 16 wetlands is in its final stage.
Pawan Kalyan emphasised that wetlands play a crucial role in groundwater recharge, flood mitigation, water security, climate change adaptation, and biodiversity conservation while supporting local livelihoods.
The Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to complete joint surveys, secure statutory approvals within a fixed timeline, and ensure that conservation measures do not disrupt public interest projects.
Pawan Kalyan also instructed authorities to take strict action against encroachments and destruction of wetlands.