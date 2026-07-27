Pawan fast-tracks Kondakarla Ava conservation

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests and Environment Konidela Pawan Kalyan has said that the State government has initiated the process to declare Kondakarla Ava, a major wetland in Anakapalli district, as a Conservation Reserve, reinforcing its commitment to wetland protection and biodiversity conservation.

Pawan Kalyan held a review meeting and directed the officials to accelerate the identification and notification of wetlands across the state in compliance with Supreme Court directives.

The government has granted permission to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for notifying Kondakarla Ava as a Conservation Reserve under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The Water resources department has also approved the proposal, ensuring that irrigation, reservoir management, hydraulic systems, and other public welfare activities remain unaffected.