Tobacco ryots in Andhra continue to face crisis

ONGOLE: Despite the Union Government, State Chief Minister, Ministers, and the Tobacco Board officials having been trying to resolve the present crisis in the Tobacco marketing process, the Southern region’s tobacco growers are still facing difficulties with a large number of No-bid rejection bales and low prices for their produce in the ongoing Tobacco auctions.

The tobacco auction process on all 11 platforms is running inconsistently, and the Tobacco growers are unhappy with the increasing No bid- rejections of Bales and Low price to their quality product.

On the other hand, the Tobacco Farmer Unions representatives are continuing their protest bike rally program on Saturday, the 3rd consecutive day in Kondapi and Zaragumalli mandal limits.

On Sunday, the 4th day, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders visited Valetivari Palem (VV Palem) Mandal limits villages and called upon the Tobacco growers to attend in large numbers to conduct a National Highway stall on July 29th, demanding that the Union and State Governments allocate Rs 1,000 crore funds for providing a fair price to their tobacco produce in the present season auctions. On Wednesday, the buyers bought a total of 0.63 million kg with an average minimum price of 194 per Kg and the total No bid-rejections registered as 27.80% on that day.