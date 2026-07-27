Transplantation of paddy goes on at a steady pace in Andhra's Eluru district

ELURU: Canal irrigation continues to be the lifeline of agriculture in Eluru district, with more than one lakh acres depending on canal water during the ongoing Kharif season.

Agriculture officials said paddy transplantation is progressing steadily, supported by water from the Godavari Delta and Krishna Eastern (KE) Canal systems.

According to the Agriculture Department, the district has 2,35,318 acres under irrigation. Canal irrigation covers 1,01,387 acres, followed by tube wells (97,126 acres), tanks (23,865 acres), lift irrigation (3,529 acres) and rainfed cultivation (9,411 acres).

The Godavari Delta irrigates 49,759 acres across Unguturu, Bhimadole, Nidamarru, Eluru Rural and Denduluru mandals, while the KE Canal commands 51,629 acres across Kaikaluru, Kalidindi, Mandavalli, Mudinepalle, Pedapadu, Eluru Urban and Denduluru.

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director of Agriculture Md Habib Basha said paddy remains the major Kharif crop and canal irrigation is crucial for successful cultivation.

“Timely release of water through the Godavari Delta and KE Canal systems is helping farmers take up transplantation without major difficulties. We are monitoring crop conditions and coordinating with the Irrigation Department to ensure water reaches all ayacut areas,” he said.

He added that farmers are also cultivating maize, black gram, green gram, groundnut and horticultural crops depending on water availability. Officials are advising farmers on balanced fertiliser use, water management and integrated pest management. Basha urged farmers to use irrigation water judiciously and follow advisories to maintain crop health.

Officials said sustained canal supply and favourable weather will be crucial for yields. Farmers urged authorities to ensure uninterrupted releases and proper maintenance of distributaries and channels so irrigation reaches tail-end areas.