Andhra allots 2.16 more acres to AIG Hospitals for Visakhapatnam medical campus

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has allotted an additional 2.16 acres of government land at Yendada in Visakhapatnam to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals, Hyderabad, for expanding its proposed healthcare, academic and research campus.

The latest allotment, approved through a Government Order, is meant for establishing a nursing college, college of allied health sciences, hostels for nurses, students and staff, and low-cost accommodation for patients and their attendants.

The land, located in Survey No. 14/7 of Yendada village, has been alienated at Rs 5 crore per acre, taking the total cost to Rs 10.80 crore.

The order follows an earlier government decision to allot 9.04 acres in the adjoining land to AIG Hospitals for setting up a world-class healthcare, academic and research hub at a cost of Rs 45.20 crore.

With the latest approval, AIG has now been allotted 11.20 acres for the integrated medical campus.

The proposal was examined by the Andhra Pradesh Land Management Authority (APLMA) at its meeting held on July 20 and later land allotted.