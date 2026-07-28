Andhra government plans drone centres to deliver medicines in tribal areas

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government is considering expanding drone-based delivery of medicines and emergency medical supplies to remote tribal areas after a recent snakebite death highlighted the need for faster healthcare access in inaccessible villages.

Health department officials said a tribal woman from Karuman Konda village in Kunavaram mandal died of a snakebite after she could not be shifted to a hospital in time. They said timely delivery of anti-venom through a drone might have saved her life.

To improve healthcare access in tribal regions, the State Health Department signed an agreement with Redwing Aerospace in October 2025 to deliver medicines and blood units by drone and transport diagnostic samples.

A drone centre became operational at Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in January this year, providing services to Primary Health Centres within a 60-km radius.

Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and ASHA workers are also being trained to administer emergency injections until advanced medical care arrives.

Encouraged by the Paderu model, officials and healthcare experts have proposed setting up similar drone centres in other remote tribal areas, including the agency region of Polavaram district, where many habitations remain difficult to access.

Polavaram District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sarita said representatives of Redwing Aerospace inspected the district two months ago to assess the feasibility of a pilot project for drone-based medicine delivery. However, she said the government has not yet approved a formal proposal.

Speaking to the TNIE, Rampachodavaram MLA Miriyala Sireesha Devi said a comprehensive proposal has been prepared to establish a drone centre in Polavaram district.

MLA Sireesha said the proposed facility would enable rapid delivery of medicines, anti-snake venom, blood units and other emergency medical supplies to remote tribal villages, helping reduce treatment delays and save lives.