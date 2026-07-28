Andhra Pradesh HC grants bail to YSRCP leader Tammineni, wife in land-grabbing case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to former Assembly Speaker and YSRCP leader Tammineni Sitaram and his wife Vani in a forgery case registered by the Srikakulam Rural Police over the alleged fraudulent registration of land using forged documents.

Justice Dr Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao directed the police not to arrest the couple until further orders.

The court instructed Sitaram to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the investigating officer at 10 a.m. on July 29. Considering that Vani is 65 years old, the court directed the police to act in accordance with the law in her case. However, the court declined to grant similar protection to Sitaram’s son, Venkata Sriram Chiranjeevi Nagu, who is also an accused in the case. The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 17.

The petitioners had sought anticipatory bail, contending that Sitaram and Vani had no connection with the disputed land sale deed.

The court observed that the complainant had not named either Sitaram or Vani as defendants in the earlier civil suit over the land dispute and had also failed to mention their role in the police complaint.

The judge noted that there was prima facie material indicating no direct link between the couple and the disputed registration. However, the court found that Nagu had failed to produce preliminary evidence showing payment for the land purchase, making him ineligible for interim protection from arrest.